I’m Still Labour Party National Chairman – Abure

The suspended National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has said he still in charge of the party.

Naija News earlier reported that the Deputy National Chairman of the party (South), Lamidi Apapa, on Thursday, led some other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to take over the party leadership.

Speaking during an emergency meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Apapa maintained that his action is in compliance with a recent court order which sacked Abure as the LP National Chairman.

While declaring himself as the Acting National Chairman, Apapa added that Saleh Lawan is the Acting National Secretary of the party.

But in a statement on Thursday, Abure dismissed the take over of the party leadership as “illegitimate”, adding that the move is a ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the party.

He said: “A court of competent jurisdiction only yesterday ordered that I, Julius Abure remain the National Chairman, and should not be restrained from performing my duties, it, therefore, baffles me why the Nigerian Police should allow itself to be used to perpetrate illegalities.”

Abuse also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the ruling party to order and also rein them in from using unorthodox means to suffocate political structures in Nigeria.

He said, “We advise the Police, APC, and their sponsors to play by the rules. We will no longer tolerate the often intimidation and deployment of brute forces against the party and its personnel.

“We demand they put a stop to the abuse of power and respect the rights and privileges of other political parties, particularly, the Labour Party to contest for power.”