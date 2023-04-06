‘If Tinubu Is On Fire, I Won’t Urinate On Him’ – Reno Omokri Calls Out President-elect

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has called out Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, describing him as ‘drog lord’.

Naija News reports that Reno intentionally misspelled the words for personal reasons, stating that money has caused many people to overlook culture.

According to him, no amount of money or political post will make him support Tinubu, instead, he will protest and support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with his money and energy.

He further prayed for the Supreme Court to upturn Tinubu’s victory and if the ruling happens otherwise, he will still recognize the former governor of Lagos State as the president.

However, he will not fail to tackle Tinubu if he toes the path of President Muhammadu Buhari, after assuming office.

He said: “Culture where money, rather than respect, is the cornerstone is a low culture, that may prosper materially, but will never prosper spiritually or politically. A culture where a child can open his mouth and call his own father “a nobody”? Tufiakwa! Nyama!

“What is money? Something that we will all leave on Earth. That is how you rate a life? Do you know why a Bini man will fight you physically if you dare insult the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo? Because they view him not as a king, but as their father. That is why for over a thousand years, their culture has stood. Firm!

“Until a culture has been recalibrated to stop revolving around money, and to gravitate towards respect, it will always be under the control of higher cultures that are built on respect. Just look at pre-colonial and post colonial Nigeria. Not much has changed in terms of power structure!

“Because you worship money, you also feel that everybody is motivated by money. Like you. Listen to me carefully: Bola Tinubu is a known drog lord (deliberate spelling to avoid you know what). If he is on fire, I will not urinate on him. No amount of money and or post will make me support him. I will protest and support the Peoples Democratic Party petition against his victory with my money and my energy. But as far as I am concerned, if the Supreme Court does not overturn his victory, which I pray they do, I will recognise and accept him as my President on May 29, 2023, and torment him if he toes the path of Buhari.

“It is you and your likes that do everything because of money. For 500 years, my lineage has never been poor. And I am not about to be the weak link that will bring poverty into my pedigree. My actions are the result of my principles.”