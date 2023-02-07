“Prepare For Battle, I Will Bury You” – Fani-Kayode Attacks Emefiele, Najaatu, Others

The Director of New Media/Special Projects of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode has threatened to fight and bury some perceived political enemies.

Fani-Kayode in a statement on Tuesday listed those he intends to fight including members of the cabal, warning them that a battle line has been drawn.

Naija News reports the former Aviation Minister while name-calling them, listed a former Director in the APC presidential campaign council, Najaatu Muhammad who recently dumped Bola Tinubu, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and other political opponents whom he didn’t name directly as some of those he would battle and bury.

He also made a veiled reference to the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

Fani-Kayode who boasted that he doesn’t take any prisoner in battle accused them of trying to sabotage the will of Nigerians, destroy the presidential chances of Bola Tinubu, and shatter the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Stating that he has been away for a while due to ill health, Fani-Kayode said he is fully back and ready to tackle all of them.

The former Minister added that he is sure of victory because God is with him.

He wrote on Twitter: “Was out of circulation due to ill health for two weeks but now I am back and fully restored.

“Whilst I was away our enemies thrived. First came a witch called Najaatu. Then a dog called Emifiele. Then a dark, dangerous, retrograde, archaic, renegade, sinister, vicious cabal of traitors and saboteurs who seek to thwart the will and break the spirit of the Nigerian people, destroy the chances of BAT, shatter the legacy of PMB, believe they own Nigeria and can best be described as Nigeria’s Cosa Nostra.

“Then the PDPIGS and Lucifer’s Obidients led by Boy-Lover Ibn Dubai & Peter the Pooh.

“From TODAY I am going to take them all HEAD ON, no holds barred till after the election. Unlike others I do not take prisoners or shy away from battle & neither do I fear ANYTHING or ANYONE because the Lord God of Hosts and the Ancient of Days are my shield and buckler.

“Your attempt to take me out failed. Now I will bury you.

“Lines drawn: prepare for battle!”