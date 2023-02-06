Why APC Governors Are Worried About Naira Scarcity – Bwala

The spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are worried about the naira redesign policy because of their selfish interests.

Naija News recalls that the APC governors had rejected the deadline for the phasing out of the old naira notes, asking for the concurrent use of the new and old notes till the end of this year.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Monday, Bwala said the APC governors are not concerned about the hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy.

Bwala stated the governors are not worried because they care about the masses but some of them have stashed money for vote-buying during the general elections.

The PDP campaign organization spokesman also accused the APC leaders of frustrating the distribution of naira notes to the Nigerian masses.

He said: “We have established that these people are only reacting not because they care for the masses because the evidence shows the very opposite, that some of them have stashed money.

“These same people are the ones frustrating the distribution of the naira to the Nigerian people through the payment platforms.”

Bwala also described the CBN policy as the climax of the many APC policies which he claimed had at different times brought suffering upon the Nigerian masses.

He noted that there won’t have been any need for the policy in the first place if the ruling party had provided good leadership by living up to the promises it made to Nigerians.

Asked about the position of his party on the naira redesign policy, Bwala said the party is in support of policies that deliver good governance to the Nigerian people.

Bwala added that the opposition party is in support of Nigerian people having access to their own money in the banks

He said, “Our party is in support of free and fair election that is devoid of manipulation and vote buying. Our party is in support of Nigerian people having access to their own money in the banks. Our party is in support of policies that deliver good governance to the Nigerian people which the APC does not have at the moment.”