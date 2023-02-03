Naira Redesign: APC Governors Make Demand From President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in Abuja.

Naija News had earlier reported that the meeting between the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President is being held at the council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The APC Governors during the meeting appealed to President Buhari to allow both the old and new naira notes to co-exist to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

This is coming days after the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele stated that the old notes would seize to be acceptable starting from February 10th, 2023.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Friday disclosed that the governors made the request when they met with President Buhari in Abuja.

According to El-Rufai, President Buhari did not decline or approve the request.

El-Rufai, who spoke to some journalists in Hausa language on Friday, said that while the CBN. mopped up over N2 trillion of the old notes, it printed only N300 billion, which he said is not enough.

The Kaduna State Governor who was accompanied by his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, said even if the CBN had wanted to implement the cashless policy, it should have printed half of what it mopped up, for a start, which ought to be N1 trillion.

He said they told the President the masses are suffering and traders are losing their goods due to lack of patronage.

He referred to tomatoes seller that travelled to Lagos with their goods but got nothing because people had no money to buy.

The Governor said they appealed to the President to reconsider his stances.

He disclosed Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, has gone back to meet the President privately with the hope to convince him.