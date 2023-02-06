Presidential Election: Asari Dokubo Predicts What Will Happen In Rivers During Poll

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has predicted a possible outcome in Rivers state during the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The 58-year-old said in a video clip posted on social media on Sunday that he foresees citizens of the state and major political stakeholders pitching ten for the same candidate; hence, there won’t be a problem in Rivers State during the poll.

Recall that the general elections in Nigeria will commence on the 25th of February 2023, starting with the Presidential and members of the Senate and House of Representatives election.

Speaking ahead of the election, Asari Dokubo said: “We will not have problems during the Presidential election in Rivers State because almost all of us are on the same boat.”

Naija News understands that Asari has since made open his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During a meeting earlier, the former militant begged the Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State and Ijaw people to vote for the former Lagos Governor, boasting that he possesses excellent credentials to secure the Niger Delta.

Asari and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, are not known to be best of friends; speculations, however, are that the duo are bending towards Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that Wike has not publicly declared his preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 race; there are reports of him directing his aides and all the local government chairmen in the State to support Tinubu.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor is leading five aggrieved governors of the opposition camp, including himself, to ‘war’ against the party’s national leadership.

Wike has repeatedly vowed to boycott the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.