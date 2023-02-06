Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 6th February, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 6th February 2023.

The PUNCH: As the fuel and currency scarcity slowly paralysed socio-economic activities across the country, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has come under pressure to find a solution to the crises which have subjected Nigerians to untold hardship. Nigerians, including senators, governors and youths on social media, are insisting that the President must immediately resolve the new naira note crisis, which sparked violent riots in Edo and Oyo states last week.

The Guardian: Many Nigerians lamented that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policy to change the naira notes with new ones, allowed them to deposit all of their old notes with the hope of getting the new currencies without hitches, before an extension of 10 days was announced for the cash swap deadline. A civil servant with a family of five, at the weekend, told The Guardian that the situation triggered many homes to go into hunger strike as he was helpless and went begging to feed his family because he could not make any withdrawal.

This Day: The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with the federal government and Central Bank of Nigeria over the challenges associated with the circulation of the new banknote, just as he appealed to the banking sector regulator to expedite action with its circulation. This was just as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, at the weekend expressed support for the naira redesign project of the CBN, saying the apex bank and deposit money banks (DMBs) were working towards addressing challenges associated with the project.

Daily Trust: Seven communities in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State have been thrown into anguish after bandits ambushed vigilantes and residents. Residents confirmed that they had buried 71 bodies as of Sunday and were still counting their loss as some known faces were yet to be seen as of the time our reporter visited some of the communities yesterday.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.