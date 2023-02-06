Nigeria Entertainment News
Full List: Beyonce, Tems Win Big At 2023 Grammys Award
Winners have emerged at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, United States.
Naija News reports that Nigeria’s Tems, Beyoncé and Viola Davis were among winners at the prestigious award ceremony.
See below all winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards:
Album of the Year
30 – Adele
Voyage – ABBA
Un Verano Sin Tee – Bad Bunny
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J Blige
In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres – Coldplay
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Special – Lizzo
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA (Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Lohr, engineers/mixers; Bjorn Engelmann, mastering engineer)
“Easy on Me” – Adele (Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Torn Elmhirst and Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé (Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer)
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J Blige (D’Mile and HER, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea and Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers)
“You and Me on the Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius (Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Torn Elmhirst and Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer)
“Woman”– Doja Cat (Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones and Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster and Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue and Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar (Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr, James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer and Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer)
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (Ricky Reed and Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina and Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer)
“As It Was” – Harry Styles (Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher and Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)
Song of the Year
“abcdefu” – Gayle
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) – Taylor Swift ”
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“Easy on Me” – Adele
“God Did” – DJ Khaled
“The Heart Part” – Kendrick Lamar
“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Woman” – Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” – Coldplay and BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone and Doja Cat
“Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Pop Vocal Album
Harry’s House – Harry Styles WINNER
Voyage – ABBA
30 – Adele
Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay
Special – Lizzo
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher – Michael Bublé WINNER
When Christmas Comes Around… – Kelly Clarkson
I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones
Evergreen – Pentatonix
Thank You – Diana Ross
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé WINNER
“Rosewood” – Bonobo
“Don’t Forget My Love” – Diplo and Miguel
“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
“Intimidated” – KAYTRANADA Featuring HER
“On My Knees” – RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Fragments – Bonobo
Diplo – Diplo
The Last Goodbye – ODESZA
Surrender – RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Alternative Music Album
WE – Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You – Big Thief
Fossora – Björk
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Cool It Down – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Empire Central – Snarky Puppy WINNER
Between Dreaming And Joy – Jeff Coffin
Not Tight – DOMi and JD Beck
Blooz – Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder – Brad Mehldau
Best Rock Performance
“So Happy It Hurts” – Bryan Adams
“Old Man” – Beck
“Wild Child” – The Black Keys
“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile
“Crawl!” – Idles
“Patient Number” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
“Holiday” – Turnstile
Best Rock Song
“Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Blackout” – Turnstile
“Broken Horses” Brandi Carlile
“Harmonia’s Dream” – The War On Drugs
“Patient Number” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys
The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello and The Imposters
Crawler – Idles
Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On The Sofa – Spoon
Best Metal Performance
“Call Me Little Sunshine” – Ghost
“We’ll Be Back” – Megadeth
“Kill Or Be Killed” – Muse
“Degradation Rules” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
“Blackout” – Turnstile
“VIRGO’S GROOVE” – Beyoncé
“Here With Me” – Mary J Blige Featuring Anderson Paak
“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long
“Over” – Lucky Daye
“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Do 4 Love” – Snoh Aalegra
“Keeps On Fallin’”– Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” – Beyoncé
“‘Round Midnight” – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J Blige
Best R&B Song
“CUFF IT” – Beyoncé WINNER
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J Blige
“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long
“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan
“Please Don’t Walk Away” – PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk – Cory Henry
Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy
Drones – Terrace Martin
Starfruit – Moonchild
Red Balloon – Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
Black Radio III – Robert Glasper
Candydrip – Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun – PJ Morton
Best Rap Album
GOD DID – DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You – Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T
Best Rap Performance
“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
“Vegas” – Doja Cat
“pushin P” – Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug
“FNF (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd and GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
“BEAUTIFUL” – DJ Khaled Featuring Future and SZA
“WAIT FOR U” – Future Featuring Drake and Tems
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer
“Big Energy (Live)” – Latto
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” – Jack Harlow Featuring Drake
“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
“The Heart Part 5” Kendrick Lamar
“pushin P” – Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug
“WAIT FOR U” – Future Featuring Drake and Tems
Best Country Solo Performance
“Live Forever” – Willie Nelson WINNER
“Heartfirst” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Something In The Orange” – Zach Bryan
“In His Arms” – Miranda Lambert
“Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris
Music-Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde WINNER
“Wishful Drinking” – Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt
“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” – Brothers Osborne
“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” – Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert
“Does He Love You – Revisited” – Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton
“Going Where The Lonely Go” – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
“Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris
“Doin’ This” – Luke Combs
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
“If I Was A Cowboy” – Miranda Lambert
“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” – Willie Nelson
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest – Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Mystic Mirror – White Sun WINNER
Positano Songs – Will Ackerman
Joy – Paul Avgerinos
Mantra Americana – Madi Das and Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
The Passenger – Cheryl B Engelhardt
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Endangered Species” – Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, soloist WINNER
“Rounds (Live)” – Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
“Keep Holding On” – Gerald Albright, soloist
“Falling” – Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Call Of The Drum” – Marcus Baylor, soloist
“Cherokee/Koko” – John Beasley, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Linger Awhile – Samara Joy WINNER
The Evening: Live At APPARATUS – The Baylor Project
Fade To Black – Carmen Lundy
Fifty – The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song – Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
New Standards Vol – Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens WINNER
Live In Italy – Peter Erskine Trio
LongGone – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival – Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese and Esperanza Spalding
Parallel Motion – Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra WINNER
Bird Lives – John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren and SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman – Ron Carter and The Jazzaar Festival Big Band; Directed by Christian Jacob
Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber and WDR Big Band; Conducted by Michael Abene
Architecture Of Storms – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Kingdom” – Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin WINNER
“Positive” – Erica Campbell
“When I Pray” – DOE
“The Better Benediction” – PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel Walls
“Get Up” – Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Fear Is Not My Future” – Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin WINNER
“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” – Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music
“So Good” – DOE
“For God Is With Us” – for KING & COUNTRY and Hillary Scott
“Holy Forever” – Chris Tomlin
“Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)” – Phil Wickham
Best Gospel Album
One Deluxe – Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin WINNER
Die To Live – Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) – Ricky Dillard
Clarity – DOE
All Things New – Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Breathe – Maverick City Music WINNER
Lion – Elevation Worship
Life After Death – TobyMac
Always – Chris Tomlin
My Jesus – Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University Marching Band WINNER
Let’s Just Praise The Lord – Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio – Irish American Roots – Keith and Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family – Willie Nelson
2:22 – Karen Peck and New River
Best Latin Jazz Album
Fandango At The Wall In New York – Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective WINNER
Crisálida – Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
If You Will – Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul – Arturo Sandoval
Música De Las Américas – Miguel Zenón
Best Latin Pop Album
Pasieros – Rubén Blades and Boca Livre WINNER
AGUILERA – Christina Aguilera
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
VIAJANTE – Fonseca
Dharma + – Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
TRAP CAKE, VOL 2 – Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
LEGENDADDY – Daddy Yankee
La 167– Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape – Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
MOTOMAMI – Rosalía WINNER
El Alimento – Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo – Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen – Mon Laferte
Alegoría – Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes – Fito Paez
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony WINNER
Quiero Verte Feliz – La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle
Legendario – Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas – Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
Best American Roots Performance
“Stompin’ Ground” – Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band WINNER
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” – Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
“Life According To Raechel” – Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty” – Fantastic Negrito
“Prodigal Daughter” – Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Made Up Mind” – Bonnie Raitt WINNER
“Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]” – Eric Alexandrakis
“There You Go Again” – Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
“The Message” – Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
“You And Me On The Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Best American Roots Song
“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt WINNER
“Bright Star” – Anaïs Mitchell
“Forever” – Sheryl Crow
“High And Lonesome” – T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant
“Prodigal Daughter” – Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan
“You And Me On The Rock” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days Brandi Carlile WINNER
Things Happen That WayDr. John
Good To Be…Keb’ Mo’
Raise The Roof Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That…Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway WINNER
Toward The Fray – The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan
Get Yourself Outside – Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Brother Johnny – Edgar Winter WINNER
Done Come Too Far – Shemekia Copeland
Crown – Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance – Ben Harper
Set Sail – North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Revealer – Madison Cunningham WINNER
Spellbound – Judy Collins
The Light At The End Of The Line – Janis Ian
Age Of Apathy – Aoife O’Donovan
Hell On Church Street – Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Ranky Tanky WINNER
Full Circle – Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Noelani – Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center – Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man – Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid WINNER
Gifted – Koffee
Scorcha – Sean Paul
Third Time’s The Charm – Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
Bayethe – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode WINNER
Udhero Na – Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
Gimme Love – Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
Last Last –Burna Boy
Neva Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
Best Global Music Album
Sakura – Masa Takumi WINNER
Shuruaat – Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini – Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba – Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) – Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Best Children’s Music Album
The Movement – Alphabet Rockers WINNER
Into The Little Blue House – Wendy And DB
Los Fabulosos – Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
Ready Set Go! – Divinity Roxx
Space Cadet – Justin Roberts
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Finding Me – Viola Davis WINNER
Act Like You Got Some Sense – Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks – Mel Brooks
Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Music Is History – Questlove
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
The Poet Who Sat By The Door – J Ivy WINNER
Black Men Are Precious – Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems – Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View – Malcolm-Jamal Warner
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. – Amir Sulaiman
Best Comedy Album
The Closer – Dave Chappelle WINNER
Comedy Monster – Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent – Randy Rainbow
Sorry – Louis CK
We All Scream – Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) – 2022 Broadway Cast WINNER
Caroline, Or Change – New Broadway Cast
MJ The Musical – Original Broadway Cast
Mr Saturday Night – Original Broadway Cast
Six: Live On Opening Night – Original Broadway Cast
A Strange Loop – Original Broadway Cast
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Encanto – (Various Artists) WINNER
ELVIS – (Various Artists)
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) – (Various Artists)
Top Gun: Maverick – Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe
West Side Story – (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Encanto – Germaine Franco, composer WINNER
The Batman – Michael Giacchino, composer
No Time To Die – Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3 – Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok – Stephanie Economou, composer WINNER
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory, composer
Call Of Duty®: Vanguard – Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – Richard Jacques, composer
Old World – Christopher Tin, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto] – Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast) WINNER
Be Alive [From King Richard] – Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing] – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick] – Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King] – Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
Nobody Like U [From Turning Red] – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
Best Instrumental Composition
Refuge – Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer) WINNER
African Tales – Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
El País Invisible – Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues – Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)
Snapshots – Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Scrapple From The Apple – John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur) WINNER
As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) – Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
How Deep Is Your Love – Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness) – Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
Minnesota, WI – Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Songbird (Orchestral Version) – Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie) WINNER
Let It Happen – Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
Never Gonna Be Alone – Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying – Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) – Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
Best Recording Package
Beginningless Beginning – Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra) WINNER
Divers – William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
Everything Was Beautiful – Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
Telos – Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
Voyeurist – Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 – Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead) WINNER
Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined – Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
Big Mess – Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) – Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
Book – Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
Best Album Notes
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco) WINNER
The American Clavé Recordings – Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)
Harry Partch, 1942 – John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
Best Historical Album
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco) WINNER
Against The Odds: 1974-1982 – Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)
The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions – Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)
To Whom It May Concern… – Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Tobias Jesso Jr WINNER
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Harry’s House – Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles) WINNER
Adolescence – George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)
Black Radio III – Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)
Chloë and the Next 20th Century – Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)
Wet Leg – Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff WINNER
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Best Remixed Recording
About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) – Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix) – Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) – Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) – Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) – Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
Best Immersive Audio Album
AGUILERA – Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
Divine Tides – Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
Memories…Do Not Open – Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1 – Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring – Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Perspectives – Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World – Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes – Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Judith Sherman WINNER
Jonathan Allen
Christoph Franke
James Ginsburg
Elaine Martone
Best Orchestral Performance
Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman – Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony) WINNER
Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World – Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Eastman: Stay On It – Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
John Williams – The Berlin Concert – John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
Best Opera Recording
Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) WINNER
Aucoin: Eurydice – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X – Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
Born – Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing) WINNER
Bach: St. John Passion – John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11 – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Shaw: Evergreen – Attacca Quartet WINNER
Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets – Dover Quartet
Musical Remembrances – Neave Trio
Perspectives – Third Coast Percussion
What Is American – PUBLIQuartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Letters For The Future – Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) WINNER
Abels: Isolation Variation – Hilary Hahn
Bach: The Art Of Life – Daniil Trifonov
Beethoven: Diabelli Variations – Mitsuko Uchida
A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic – Mak Grgić
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene – Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist WINNER
Eden – Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
How Do I Find You – Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? – Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly – Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
Best Classical Compendium
An Adoption Story – Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers WINNER
Aspire – JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert For Ukraine – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds – Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Puts: Contact – Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra) WINNER
Akiho: Ligneous Suite – Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
Bermel: Intonations – Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God – Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved – Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)
Best Music Video
All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer WINNER
Easy On Me – AdeleXavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
Yet To Come – BTSYong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
Woman – Doja CatChild., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick LamarDave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
As It Was – Harry Styles Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
Best Music Film
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – (Various Artists) Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers WINNER
Adele One Night Only – AdelePaul Dugdale, video director
Our World – Justin Bieber Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
Billie Eilish Live At The O2 – Billie EilishSam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – RosalíaFerrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors