From Fashola To Sanwo-Olu: Why Ex-Governors Are Jealous, Envious Of Tinubu – Keyamo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, has claimed that former governors and other individuals are jealous of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Keyamo was reacting to comments credited to a former Director in the APC-PCC, Naja’atu Mohammed, who accused Tinubu of being an emperor, an autocratic leader in terms of controlling the governorship structure of Lagos State.

He stated that former governors are envious and jealous of Tinubu after they failed to install a loyal successor.

According to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Tinubu has been lucky to have loyal successors after his tenure ad Lagos State governor.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, Keyamo said: “Let me ask a very sincere question. I want people to be very honest with themselves. Which political leader in Nigeria has not tried to plant a successor?

“Whether it was Obasanjo when he was leaving for Yar’Adua or someone else, all the state governors from Sokoto to Cross Rivers, Borno, Kwara, Lagos, and Delta have made conscious attempts to promote a successor. Asiwaju has only promoted a successor. And he has been very lucky to have loyal successors. Others have not been lucky, which is why they turn on him with envy and jealousy.

“For others, the people they supported turned around to bite them. In 99 per cent of the states in Nigeria, all their successors have turned against them. Back then, in APGA, Peter Obi planted his successor, Willie Obiano. Obiano turned around and pushed him out of APGA.

“The only difference between Asiwaju and all of them is that, by God’s grace, he has been lucky to have extremely loyal successors because he has a Midas touch. Do you know why most of them revolted?

“Based on the reports that we have, the demand from their successor was choking. Some of them wanted to control the treasury. But if Asiwaju was that greedy, how is Lagos developing?

“Perhaps we should use this as a guide to look at Asiwaju. He must be doing something right.”

Naija News reports that Tinubu has successor install his successor since he left office as governor of Lagos State in 2007.

Those that have succeeded Tinubu include, Babatunde Raji Fashola (2007-2011 and 2011-2015), Akinwunmi Ambode (2015-2019) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2019-incumbent)