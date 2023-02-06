Bashir Ahmad Under Fire After Praying For Tinubu With This Photo Of Peter Obi

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad has drawn the ire of supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour party, (LP) Peter Obi after using a recent photo of the LP candidate on social media.

Popularly known as Obidients, the supporters of the former Anambra governor slammed Ahmad after he took to his verified Twitter handle to share a photo of Peter Obi praying the Islamic way during his campaign tour in Sokoto State.

The presidential aide had shared photos of Peter Obi at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto praying the Islamic way with his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed and some members of the party chieftains.

Sharing photos the LP candidate, Ahmad wrote: “May Almighty Allah accept your prayers to give us Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our next President, Peter. Ameeen!”

The presidential aide, however, came under attack by Obidients who asked that he concentrates on his own candidate rather than obsessing with the LP candidate.

Below are some of the reasons;

amarachi wrote: “U are praying to ur Allah using another man’s photo. Now listen. For the fact u present Peter obi photo and u mentioned his name as u conclude ur prayers. This ur prayer will favour Peter Obi. God will come through for Him. Watch and see..”

Jerry N wrote: “PO has been investing in the North before you were born.. How old is your father? What is your father’s name?”