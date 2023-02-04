Odion Ighalo Wants To Win FIFA Club World Cup This Season

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo wishes to be among the few Nigerian footballers to win the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite the long list of illustrious footballers Nigeria has produced so far, only two players who have represented the Super Eagles have ever won the Club World Cup. The two players are Obiora Nwankwo and Joel Obi.

Currently, Ighaho is Al Hilal’s top scorer so far this season with nine goals in 13 games and he is expected to help the Saudi club do the unthinkable in the Club World Cup this season.

Naija News recalls that Odion Ighalo was very close to winning the tournament in 2021 when he led Saudi Arabia club, Al-Hilal to reach the semi-finals of the competition. Unfortunately, the Saudi Arabia club finished fourth.

This year, another opportunity has presented itself for Ighalo to fight for a place in the final of the competition. But first, Al-Hilal must knock out reigning CAF Champions League winners, Wydad Casablanca later today, February 4. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The winner of the game will scale through to the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup which will commence in Rabat, Morocco from February 7 to February 11, 2023.

If Al Hilal succeed in knocking out the African champions today, they are likely to come across world-renowned clubs like Real Madrid and Flamengo in the later stages of the competition.

Despite the possibility of facing these world giants in the competition, Odion Ighalo did not rule out the possibility of winning the world title this February. “Everything is possible in football,” he told FIFA’s official website on Friday.