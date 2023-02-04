Naira Redesign: ‘You Have Scattered The Country’ – Portable Drags Buhari

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering fuel and currency scarcity in the country.

Naija News understands that the introduction of the new notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and phase out of the old notes in a span of weeks, which took effect in December 2022, brought untold anguish and frustration on most Nigerians in the country.

Reacting to the development, Portable, in a video shared on his Instagram on Friday, lamented the fuel scarcity, hikes in food prices, and difficulty getting money in banks.

Portable further slammed those hoarding the new Naira notes, fuel attendants, POS workers and everyone making the country harder than it should.

Meanwhile, residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday took to the streets in protest over the non-availability of the new naira notes and the attendant hardship it has caused.

The protesters also lamented the lingering fuel scarcity in the entire country.

The protesters blocked many major roads during the protest and went around with placards lamenting the current situation.

The protest brought commercial activities to a standstill as popular roads such as the Iwo Road, Gate, and other roads in Oyo State were blocked by the angry protesters.