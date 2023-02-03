New Naira Notes: Police, Bank CSOs Meet Amid Fights At Bank Branches

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force appealed to citizens of the state to maintain law and order amid the hardship brought about by the scarcity of the new naira notes in the country.

The force gave the advisory on Friday during a meeting with Chief Security Officers (CSOs) of all commercial banks operating in Lagos State.

Naija News understands that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, during the meeting held on Friday (today), admonished commercial banks to devise policies that would reduce incidents of a breakdown of law and order among the banking public.

According to him, the meeting became important following rising cases of brawls and free-for-all breaking out at various branches of commercial banks in the state.

A statement signed and issued shortly after the meeting by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, urged also the security chiefs to do all within legal means to prevent any breach of public peace in their respective domains.

Earlier in his admonition, CP Alabi assured Lagosians that while the situation surrounding the new naira notes continues to be monitored, the Command will continue to prioritize the safety and security of the banking public and the society at large, Naija News reports.