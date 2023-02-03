Buhari Seeks 7 Days To Decide On Naira Resigned

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC Governors met with President Buhari at the council chamber of the State House, Abuja to discuss the naira redesigned policy.

Naija News learnt that the Governors of the ruling party during the meeting appealed to President Buhari to allow both the old and new naira notes to co-exist to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai while addressing newsmen in the Hausa language disclosed that the governors requested the meeting.

He, however, stated that President Buhari did not decline or approve the request.

Reacting to the request of the Governors, Buhari asked the Governors to give him seven days to decide on their demands.

President Buhari in a statement released through his media aide, Garba Shehu on Friday said Buhari’s request for one week to think is the sequel to a meeting he held with members of the Progressive Governors Forum at the State House.

Buhari gave indications that he would within seven days resolve the cash issue affecting Nigerians following the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to change some old naira notes to new notes.

He said, “I will revert to the CBN and the Minting Company. There will be a decision one way or the other in the remaining seven days of the 10-day extension.”