New Naira: I Am Ready To Share – Nollywood Actor Asks Nigerians To Drop Addresses (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo Salami has offered to share some new naira notes with Nigerians amidst it’s scarcity.

Naija News reports that it is no longer news that the lack of cash flow has been a source of frustration for many Nigerians.

Speaking on the dire situation in a video uploaded on his Instagram page, the thespian narrated his experience in trying to get hold of the redesigned notes which he described as gold.

The actor lamented over how difficult it was for him to get the new notes.

He went on to describe how difficult it was in getting petty foodstuffs because of lack of POS and refusal from petty traders to accept transfer.

He subsequently called on netizens to drop their address so he could offer some of the money.

He said, “Tell me your location. I know you need this right now and I am ready to share.

“Nigeria currency is how Gold. Before I saw it, I went through Hell. I wanted to buy little things. I couldn’t plantain, ewedu, pineapple. No POS/they don’t collect transfer.

“Ofcourse, we are in support of a cashless society, but at least make it available. So, I am ready to share as long as your location isn’t far”.

Watch the video below,