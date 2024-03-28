Eniola Ajao ‘Strips’ Bobrisky Of Best-dressed Female Award, Names Two Females As Winners

Controversial crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been ‘stripped’ of the ‘best-dressed female’ award given to him at a recent movie premiere.

Naija News reports that the premiere of ‘Ajakaju: Beast of Two Worlds’ took place on Sunday at Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

During the event, popular movie producer, Femi Adebayo Salami, announced Bobrisky as the winner of the N1 million prize attached to the award.

However, Bobrisky’s victory sparked online controversies, with celebrities and fans questioning the criteria used to determine the winner.

Actress Dayo Amusa and Omotayo Sanusi, Adebayo’s wife, engaged in a heated exchange of words, while Portable, the controversial singer, referred to Bobrisky as a “disgrace to brotherhood”.

Amid the controversies, the film producer, Eniola Ajao, took to her Instagram page to issue an apology to all parties involved in the saga.

The filmmaker expressed her “deep respect for women” and vowed to “never engage in behaviour that undermines their role in society”.

Ajao also explained that the decision to award Bobrisky the ‘best-dressed female’ prize was a “strategy to generate publicity” for the movie.

To rectify the situation, Eniola announced two new winners for the ‘best-dressed female’ category, each receiving N1 million as a “gesture of my sincere apology and appreciation for their elegance and grace”.

Her statement reads: “I address you all today, taking full responsibility and seeking your pardon with my deepest regrets for the distress and turmoil caused by the events surrounding the selection of Best Dressed at the premiere of “AJAKAJU.

“First, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to the Muslim community, especially during this sacred month of Ramadan.

“To the women in our society, I want to express my profound apologies. As a woman myself, I understand the importance of upholding and honouring our gender with dignity and respect. I want to assure you that I hold the utmost reverence for womanhood, and I would never intentionally engage in any behaviour that diminishes or disparages the role of women in our society.

“I also extend my heartfelt apologies to My honourable and supportive boss Femi Adebayo @femiadebayosalami and his wife, @iyanaladuke and @dayoamusa, for the undue backlash they faced as a result of the announcement made at our event. I deeply regret the insults and disrespect directed towards them, and I take full responsibility for any harm caused.

“To Bobrisky @bobrisky222, I offer my sincere apologies for putting you in a difficult position. The decision to award you was never meant to cause harm or controversy but was rather an attempt to generate publicity for our movie. I am truly sorry for any distress this may have caused you.

“To make amends and correct my mistakes, I have decided to honour two females, Bode Alao and one other beautiful woman, as the best-dressed females at the premiere. Each will receive a sum of N1,000,000.”

It, however, remains to be seen if the award and money handed to Bobrisky would be taken from him.