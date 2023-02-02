It Might Happen After First Election – Kwankwaso Opens Up On Merger With Leading Candidates

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that there is no truth to reports claiming that he is planning a merger with other leading candidates.

Naija News reports that there have been claims that the NNPP flag bearer is in talks with other presidential candidates concerning a merger.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Kwankwaso said “We are not going to go into discussion with anybody. From now till the 25th, no discussion with any party whatsoever.”

He, however, stated that there might be a merger if the election goes into a run-off.

“But after the first election, if need be, of course, we would discuss with people,” he added.

Kwankwaso opined that his party is making inroads in major parts of the country which he believes is enough to give his party victory when Nigerians head to the ballot.

He said, “My discussion now is with the voters. We have been going now from village to village

“People were receiving us in all the villages and towns across the country. We believe we are the people on the ground

“All these guys that are flying from one city to the other don’t even know what the problems that people are having in this country are.”

He accused other contenders of not doing enough to woo voters across Nigeria, describing them as “weak and lazy politicians”.