Relationship Expert, Solomon Buchi Weds Fiancee, Adeola In Colorful Marriage

Relationship coach and writer, Solomon Buchi has tied the knot with his fiancée, Adeola Arike.

The podcast host whose engagement post sparked mixed reactions on social media took to his Twitter page to share photos from the ceremony.

Sharing photos, the controversial writer announced that they tied their nuptial vows in the presence of family and friends and will forever be committed to it.

He also maintained that their wedding ceremony was the most beautiful moment of their lives.

He wrote: “The most beautiful moment in our lives yet. I got to be joined as one with Àríké Adeola, now Adeola Solomon-Buchi.

“Marriage, an institution so sacred, and in the presence of family and a few friends, we tied our nuptial vows and committed to forever. On this note, on behalf of my wife and I, we’d like to wish you a happy Wednesday.”

See photos below;

Lateef Adedimeji Marks Birthday

Meanwhile, popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji on Wednesday turned a new age and his actress wife, Adebimpe took to her Instagram to celebrate the actor.

The actor, who recently went down memory to share his humble beginnings via his Instagram, shared dapper looking photos of himself, announcing his birthday.

He wrote: “Even when I don’t understand it. I just trust God to fix it. God has been merciful, may his name be praised.

“Happy birthday to you AbdulLateef.”

The actor’s wife, Adebimpe also shared a picture of herself and her husband on her Instagram page, accompanied by a heartwarming birthday message.

She captioned the photo, “Hey HubStar, its officially your birthday in naija 🥰 Happy birthday to the best in everything. I call him my genius. My fav in every way. Love you my Superstar.”