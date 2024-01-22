I Married As A Virgin, Yet It Didn’t Work – Sarah Martins Counters Solomon Buchi

Popular Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has disclosed that she got married as a virgin.

She stated this while replying claims from Solomon Buchi that women who get married as virgins are happier and last longer in marriages.

Earlier, Buchi had taken to his X account to respond to a comment questioning the importance being a virgin.

Buchi argued that that being a virgin has been statistically proven to make people last longer in marriage.

He based his premise on the reason that most people who are not very sexually active and who don’t have multiple sexual partners will find more sexual satisfaction with their partners and would not want to look out for sexual pleasures outside.

However, Martins insisted that she got married as a virgin at the age of 19, but that did not stop her from leaving her marriage.

She explained that while married she was loyal and submissive, but she had to leave a situation that threatened her health.

Martins wrote, “Dear Solomon Buchi,

“I was married as a virgin at the age of 19

“I am still a loyal, submissive, respectful, hardworking woman.

Story continues below advertisement

“Getting married as a virgin will never stop you from getting a divorce if the need arises.. if e no good for your health quit!”