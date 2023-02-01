2023: Wike Pondering Between Two Presidential Candidates

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is in a tight corner on the presidential candidate to support in the 2023 election.

Governor Wike on different occasions had vowed not to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

A decision which leaves him with the option of supporting the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu or the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Sources close to Governor Wike that spoke with Daily Trust said the Rivers State Governor has perfected plans to announce Tinubu as his preferred presidential candidate.

The sources disclosed that the announcement would have been made weeks ago after the aggrieved governors sensed that Atiku’s reconciliation was not genuine.

However, Wike and his supporters are working on getting the other four governors in the group a better deal.

A source said, “It was obvious that Atiku was only buying time. He wasn’t open to genuine reconciliation with the Integrity Group. Wike sensed this earlier but he was warned that declaring for Tinubu might jeopardise the chances of the other governors.”

Another source said Wike is still pondering between Tinubu and Obi, adding that while Wike wants to support Tinubu, many of his people are rooting for Obi.