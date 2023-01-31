Connect with us

Tinubu Heads To Anambra, Cross River For APC Presidential Rally

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, would be in Anambra and Cross River States today (Tuesday) for the party’s campaign rally.

Naija News reports that the Anambra rally is scheduled to hold at the expansive Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the state capital.

Speaking with reporters on Monday in Akwa, the Anambra State Coordinator of the APC Presidential Committee Council (PCC), Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo, and her deputy, Senator Emma Anosike, said all is now set to receive Tinubu, Shettima, and other party leaders.

She said: “We’re fully ready to welcome the incoming President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.  As you can see, all hands are on deck to make the Anambra presidential campaign the best in the country. The crowd of supporters here on Tuesday will shock even our incoming president.

“What we want to show the people, especially, the opposition who always say APC has no place in Anambra that the party is here for Tinubu and to dispel such dangerous rumour making the rounds.

“Again, there are those who want to join our party, but we’re keeping everything to our chest. APC is on the ground in Anambra and our people will vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu come February 25.”

While in Cross River State, the APC campaign rally is set to take place at the U. J. Esuene Stadiumin Calabar, the state capital

According to the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, all the necessary arrangements have been concluded to host the campaign rally.

The committee chairman said the chapter is fully prepared to host the APC flag bearer and the Presidential Campaign Council.

