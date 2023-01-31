39 Cheat Death As Truck Crashes Into Bus In Anambra

A speeding truck reportedly rammed into a bus in the Onitsha area of Anambra State on Tuesday, leaving at least thirty-nine passengers with various degrees of injuries.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the development to newsmen, noting that the accident happened around 11:30 am on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway.

It was gathered that the truck, which had no registration number, was moving at high speed when it lost control over its wheel and crashed into a Mercedes 608 bus with registration number ENU355 UJ.

“The bus somersaulted and crashed. Forty-two persons, comprising 18 male adults and 24 female adults, were in the bus,” Irelewuyi said.

Naija News understands that fifteen male adults and 24 female adults sustained varying degrees of injury from the accident involving 42 passengers.

The injured victims were reportedly rushed to Amaku Teaching Hospital by officials of the FRSC from RS5.3 Awka for medical treatment.

Irelewuyi said no fatality was recorded, but the incident resulted in gridlock. Corps personnel from Awka command were said to be on the ground to manage the traffic situation and ensure the wreckage removal from the road.

He also warned motorists to desist from speeding and cultivate a new driving culture this year to ensure safety on the nation’s highways.