Reactions As Pretty Nigerian Lady ‘Confirms’ Marriage With Sabinus On His Birthday

A Nigerian lady identified as Ciana Chapman, on Instagram has confirmed her marriage with Nigerian skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, on his birthday.

Naija News recalls that in 2022, reports made the rounds online that the comedian secretly tied the knot with his girlfriend but some claimed it might be a comedy skit.

Amidst the social media buzz which the report created online at the time, Sabinus kept mum on the reports of being married.

However, Ciana Chapman took to her Instagram page to hint that they are married as she eulogizes him while recalling the beautiful moments they have shared as husband and wife.

The lady also shared another video of them having fun as they flaunt their wedding rings.

She wrote: “Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days, because God created one of my greatest gifts.

“Thank you for all the priceless memories we have made together. I can’t wait to experience more of this world with you.

“Here’s to another year of love, laughter and more late night gossip. Happy Birthday, Hubby. I Love You”

The birthday posts sparked reactions from netizens as they gushed over their union.

facesbyifeh wrote: “Imagine marrying sabinus you never stop laughing”

fabulosgloria wrote: “For those saying just get money and a woman will marry you, if you have been following Sabinus for a while you will know they have been dating since he was in PH (he never blow). She has been his longtime girlfriend. He has talked about her many times and posts her on her bdays. This is an example of a lady who began with a man and it worked for her. Congrats to them”

hermoodswingss wrote: “She’s so pretty, Love it for Her. That Money lip sync bit was hilarious. Mrs Sabinus passed the vibe check.”

bawo_om wrote: “But they are married na. No be bride price he go pay wey he take get accident?”

thegemchemist wrote: “In this life just have money Sabinus get fine babe”

_glow__ri wrote: “Sabinus girlfriend no go fit get bp or anything related to depression.”

lardeori wrote: “Imagine being married to Sabinus you can never cry again”

femisnow_reels_blog wrote: “In this life have money and make a great name.”

debbytwist wrote: “See how this girl just marry happiness keep for house,, na she suppose pay his groom price oo”

emy_diong wrote: “I can’t even imagine how he’ll be cracking her up on a daily”