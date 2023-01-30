PDP Reveals Zone To Produce Ikonne’s Replacement In Abia

Following the death of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Abia State, Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne the party has picked a zone to replace him as its candidate.

Naija News understands that the Abia State chapter of the PDP caucus held a meeting on Sunday, and has decided that Ikonne’s replacement would come from the Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area where the late Ikonne hailed from.

It was learnt that the party in a statement through the Abia PDP Vice Chairman, Elder Abraham Amah revealed that members of the State caucus after careful deliberations decided to zone the seat to the late Ikonne’s LGA.

Recall that the late PDP governorship candidate in the state died on January 25 after months of battle with a protracted illness.

It was following his demise that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) directed the party to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days of Ikonne’s death.

It was gathered that the party has already picked February 4 as the date for the fresh primary election to pick a new candidate for the March 11 polls.

The party after its decision has called on members to support the caucus and work towards a successful primary election coming up on Saturday.

Amah submitted that “The Party also calls on members to remain vigilant and expect more information and briefings from the Publicity Department in due course.”

It was learnt that present at the meeting was the state governor Okezie Ikpeazu, ex-governor Theodore Orji, House of Assembly Speaker, Chinedum Orji, senatorial candidates, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd).

Others were PDP leaders from across the State, including Abia North, Ikwuano/Umuahia, Ukwa East and Ukwa West Local Government areas.