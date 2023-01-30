Nigerians Planning To ‘Japa’ In Trouble As UK Reviews Immigration Policy

The United Kingdom’s Department for Education has made some changes in the priority subjects for nationals pursuing relocation to the country through its Teaching Regulation Agency from next month.

The updated document by the UK DfE revealed that the portal for the programme billed for February 1, 2023, will only be available to teachers with professionalism in certain subjects.

The document, which specified the eligibility criteria for non-UK nationals who are interested in acquiring the Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) which will enable them find teaching jobs across the country, will give some subjects which are in great demands in the UK the utmost priority.

According to The PUNCH, the documents disclosed that under retained European Union (EU) and domestic legislation, teachers from some countries can easily apply for QTS, but others cannot, even if they have equivalent skills and experience.

The report further stressed that the new legislation will make this process consistent and fair, as, “It will also support the movement of well-qualified teachers to the English workforce.”

The UK on its website, said, “A new professional recognition service, called ‘apply for qualified teacher status in England’, will set consistent standards so the qualifications and experience of overseas teachers can be fairly assessed.

“It will eventually be open to qualified teachers from all countries outside the UK.

“From February 1, 2023, applicants with a teaching qualification from the following countries and regions (Australia, Canada, the EEA, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Ukraine and the USA) will be able to use the new service to check if they meet the requirements for Qualify Teacher Status and apply.”

It further explained that applicants with a subject specialism in languages, Mathematics or science and a teaching qualification to teach 11 to 16-year-olds from Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Jamaica and India will be able to use the service to check if they meet the requirements for QTS and also apply.”

Speaking on the priority subjects, DfE noted that a teaching qualification that meets the standard of a level 6 qualification qualifying you to teach children aged 11 to 16, and a bachelor’s degree made up of at least 50 per cent mathematics, science or a language (excluding English) taught in English state schools.”

DfE listed the priority subjects as French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latin, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish, excluding English Language.

It, however, added that there will be an update on other subject specialism by May.