Ned Nwoko’s Birthday Message To Estranged Wife, Laila On 32nd Birthday Cause A Stir

The birthday message of billionaire politician and husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko to his estranged Moroccan wife, Laila Charani has caused a stir on social media.

The 62-year-old felicitated with the 32-year-old who returned to Instagram to celebrate her birthday on Sunday.

“My dear Laila. As you know, I believe that we should celebrate life every day. As we wake up, we should be grateful to God for his mercies. I thank God for your life and wish you the very best today and always. On behalf of the family, I say welcome to a new age. We love you,” Nwoko wrote.

The mother of three also celebrated her birthday with two photos of herself in a one-shoulder black dress.

“Happy birthday to me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the birthday post of Ned Nwoko, concerned followers accused the actress and mother of two, Regina of using Ned’s account to wish his ex-wife a happy birthday.

One honorinenchang wrote: “This is Regina’s doing.”

“I think Ned should wish his wife Lailal happy birthday himself and not send Regina to do that. This message is not good enough,” another follower, Jojodamsel wrote

Chikondi wrote: ‘This post smells like Regina.’

Unusuall_ella: “A very dry wish, why not call her your baby as you dey call Regina, omo this love is wicked oh.”

queen_gracegold wrote: ”Na regina dey handle the page now what do u expect.”

damsel wrote: “What’s we love you?!! Oga say ‘I love you’ abeg… Na wa!! I’m sure Regina wrote this nonsense!!”

ruthromanus97gmail.com6 wrote: “The fear of regina daniels is the beginning of wisdom, if him write Iove you, who go follow am go campaign?”

Ned’s Marriage To Laila Crashes

Recall, Laila on November 1, 2021 announced her separation from Nwoko after unfollowing the 62-year-old and his third wife Regina Daniels on Instagram.

A month after the epic announcement, Nedaccused Laila of infidelity, child abandonment and domestic abuse.

Defending herself, Laila in a long post in 2022 claimed that Nwoko changed after he married Regina.

According to the Moroccan who described her married as the worst of her life, Nwoko shifted all attention to the actress and her son Munir and only showed love to her (Laila) and her children on social media.

However, things took a dramatic turn in September 2022 when she publicly apologisedto Nwoko and his family.

“This is to the entire Ned Nwoko family. I have realised that I made mistakes. They were not intentional. I listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologised to my husband and members of the family. I want peace and progress in the family,” she wrote in an Instagram post on September 3, 2022.