‘I Told Buhari When You Move Out, I Want To Occupy The Villa’ – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Sunday declared that he is looking forward to occupying the Aso Rock Villa in 2023 as the next President of Nigeria.

Speaking in Benin, the Edo State capital, Tinubu said he has fought hard for Nigeria’s democracy, and it is normal for him to look forward to succeeding Buhari.

The former Lagos State Governor said he hopes to occupy the Aso Rock presidential Villa when President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure expires in May 2023.

To that end, he told the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II that he was in the state to seek the traditional ruler’s prayers concerning the 2023 election.

He said: “I am here to seek your prayers, I fought for and suffered for democracy in this country, I made sacrifices.

“When we started these eight years, it is only normal to look forward to succession and I told President Buhari that I am running and I am running nowhere.

“I am running for the Villa. When you move out, I want to occupy the place. Therefore I need your blessings, that blessing is important to me.”

During the visit, Oba Ewuare II appreciated Tinubu’s for his plans to support the Museum for the Benin artefacts which according to the traditional ruler, would help tourism and research.