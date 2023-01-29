Adeboye Reveals Why Some Ladies Have Illicit Affairs With Pastors

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye has revealed the reason some women take pleasure in having illicit affairs with pastors.

In the church’s Open Heavens devotional on Sunday, Adeboye said popular pastors are usually the target of such ladies.

“Pastors are considered popular when they have many people following them as they follow Jesus Christ,” Adeboye said.

He continued: “These followers can be called the pastors’ sheep. The devil understands the principle in our memory verse for today, so these popular pastors are usually major targets for him.

“He knows that if he can get them to fall and even spoil their reputation, their sheep will scatter and he can begin to feast on them.

“In 2 Samuel 11:3-4, when David sent for Bathsheba to have an illicit affair with her, she consented because he was the king. There was a huge gap between the king and her husband who was an ordinary soldier.

“It may surprise you to know that there are some women who consider it a privilege to have illicit affairs with bishops, general overseers, apostles, senior pastors and so on.

“Yes, it is a sin, but the devil has blinded their hearts so much that they now see it as prestigious.”

Why You Must Pray For Pastors Who Fall Into Temptations

The RCCG general overseer said instead of criticising pastors who fall into such temptation, it is important to pray for them.

“This is why, instead of joining people to criticise popular pastors, you should be praying for them,” he said.

“If you don’t support what they are doing and you do not have direct access to them, talk to their employer (God) about it, rather than joining the devil to pull them down.

“Don’t assume that they don’t need your prayers. In fact, the more their influence, the more prayers they need.

“You should also pray for popular pastors because every now and then, they step into dangerous territories to preach the gospel. Some of them travel through dangerous roads and go to volatile regions to share the gospel of Christ. Some of them also have to relate with the high and mighty in the society, so they need boldness to tell the truth without compromise.

“With the boldness and wisdom needed to draw the high and mighty closer to God, imagine the impact it would have on their leadership and spheres of influence. Believe me honestly, when you pray for them, you are praying for the body of Christ at large and God will bless you for it.”