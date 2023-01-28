Malo Gusto To Join Chelsea For £26.3m

Lyon right-back Malo Gusto is on the verge of joining Chelsea as the two clubs have reached an agreement over his future.

Chelsea agreed to pay Lyon £26.3 million plus add-ons in exchange for Malo Gusto, 19. Based on the agreement between the two clubs, the French fast-rising star will join Chelsea at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

The board of directors of Lyon confirmed to Lyon’s head coach Laurent Blanc that Gusto will stay with the team for the rest of the season.

“The board have guaranteed to me that (Rayan) Cherki and Malo Gusto will be here until the end of the season,” Blanc told reporters on Friday.

This comment corroborated the views of Lyon’s president, Jean-Michel Aulas Aulas, who posted on social media that Gusto will remain with the French giants after this transfer season.

Gusto will now stay back at Lyon on loan for the remainder of the current season as Chelsea had sealed his transfer move.

Chelsea wanted to close the deal immediately because they are aware that Manchester United and Tottenham are also considering signing the France Under-21 international.

Despite adding 16 players to its roster since Todd Boehly’s group bought the club last summer, the Blues are still looking to bolster head coach Graham Potter’s roster in January.

Chelsea is considering making a second offer for Enzo Fernandez, an Argentina, and Benfica midfielder, even though Chelsea have already spent over £460 million on transfers within two years.

After the signing of Noni Madueke was finalized, Chelsea’s January spending increased to £190 million.