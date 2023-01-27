Osun Gubernatorial: Light Has Prevailed Over Darkness – Tinubu Reacts To Oyetola’s Tribunal Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has sent a congratulatory message to the former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola over his victory at the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News recalls that a three-man tribunal chaired by Justice Tetsea Kume on Friday in Osogbo had nullified the election of Ademola Adeleke citing overvoting as the basis for its decision.

Reacting to the court’s verdict, Tinubu in a congratulatory message signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said that light had finally overshadowed darkness.

He wrote, “Triumph of courage, perseverance, and light over the forces of darkness that sought to arrest the progressive good governance the APC administration delivered to the people of Osun state under the leadership of Oyetola.

“I heartily rejoice with Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola on his much deserved victory at the Election Tribunal today. It is the victory of light over darkness. A triumph of perseverance, courage and justice over electoral fraud and democratic perversion.

The forces of darkness plotted to extinguish the able leadership and progressive good governance that improved the quality of life of our people under your leadership. But today, the Tribunal delivered justice and restored the mandate freely given to you and our great party.

“I am confident that the good work you championed that was momentarily paused will soon resume and Osun people will be happy again.

“And together we can renew their hope of a shared prosperity.”