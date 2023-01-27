It Was Unavoidable – Ini Edo Discloses Reason For S3x Scenes In Shanty Town (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has disclosed the reason for the nude scenes in the movie Shanty Town.

Naija News reports that the nude scenes from the movie have been greeted with a lot of backlash from some Nigerians.

Speaking on the movie in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Ini Edo explained that it was impossible for the movie to be shot without nude scenes considering that the focus of the story is on crime and prostitution.

The mother of one explained that it would be impossible to properly pass across the message of the movie without displaying some sex scene.

According to Ini Edo, who played the role of ‘Inem’, Shanty Town is a story about crime and prostitution and one can’t tell such a story without displaying nudity.

The thespian noted that going naked wasn’t aimed at debasing anyone rather it was in a bid to make the movie look so real.

The veteran movie star also berated the excessive emphasis placed on a woman’s body, while urging people to begin to see a lady’s body as a mere creation of God without weird reasonings attached.

Watch the video below,