Why I Do Not Promote Nudity In My Skits – Layi Wasabi Reveals

Fast-rising skit maker, Isaac Olayiwola, popularly known as Layi Wasabi, has revealed why he does not promote nudity in his skits.

During a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, Layi explained his choice to avoid using naked women in his skits, emphasizing that the nature of his comedy does not necessitate such elements.

“Di kain skit wey I dey do no need naked women but I no go judge anybody. Comedy na wetin you fit do effortlessly,” Layi stated in the interview conducted in Pidgin English.

This approach distinguishes him in an industry where sensationalism often drives viewership.

Naija News reports that Layi’s journey into content creation began in Osogbo, where he initially dabbled in the craft before moving to Lagos to expand his reach and enhance his career prospects.

“Wen I bin start my content creation, I bin dey Osogbo and dey waka go Ibadan dat time too. Na wen di content creation really pick na im I move come Lagos to better di hustle,” he recounted, highlighting the strategic move that helped him gain more recognition in the competitive entertainment industry.

Furthermore, the skit maker shared an interesting origin story about his character, ‘Layi,’ which was inspired during his service year at the Ministry of Justice in Ibadan.

He disclosed that he developed the character after being intrigued by the demeanour and appearance of certain lawyers he encountered.

“I notice say e get some kain lawyers wey really pick my interest. You go look dia shoe and dey wonder if na di kain same tin we study,” Layi elaborated.