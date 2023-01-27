2023: I’ve Done My Best For This Country – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he has done his best to serve the country and hopes he will be remembered positively for his achievements while in office.

Buhari, who is on a two-day visit to Katsina State, said this on Thursday during the inauguration of some projects embarked on by Governor Aminu Masari-led administration.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President hope that history will be kind to him and his administration after his tenure.

The Nigerian leader also commended the Katsina state government for its developmental efforts.

He said: “I have done my best, and I hope history will be kind to me.”

“Governance or leadership, as I have emphasised on many occasions, is an enormous responsibility embodying trust and requiring sacrifice so that the community of people that entrusted a leader with that burden can, in both short and long terms, stand to benefit from the uprightness of the leadership.

“In November 2022, I received a letter from the Governor of Katsina State, inviting me to pay a State Visit to commission projects executed by his administration. I was confident in giving my consent to the request.

“Firstly, I noticed that the Governor’s letter had already earmarked many projects that are beyond commissioning for a State Visit spanning only two days, and secondly, I was impressed by the transparency implied by the manner that each of the projects was associated with its cost of execution.

“I am under the impression that the Governor is using this occasion to announce his silent achievements, many of which were unknown till today.

“Earlier today, it was my pleasure to commission Kofar Kaura Underpass, Kofar Kaura Waterworks, Revenue House, Meteorological Institute, Darma Rice Mills, as well as upgraded Katsina General Hospital.

“I am happy with the infrastructural development efforts in Katsina State, particularly when one compares the recorded achievements with the position of the state as a rural state with a short history of a little over three decades of existence.

“Tomorrow, I look forward to commissioning the Dayi Dangulle Road, Musawa General Hospital, Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum Road, and Gurjiya-Karkarku Road.

“Indeed, infrastructure is the substructure upon which societal growth and development are predicated. It is the realisation of this that the federal government makes infrastructural presence an irrevocable reality, thus enticing foreign investors and motivating the local elements.

“While all the achievements recorded in Katsina State under the leadership of the Executive Governor are important, the education sector has really emboldened my belief that our society is in a stead to enjoy the transformation in near future, because when education permeates the life of members of society then the propensity to experience growth and development is very high.”

Buhari also spoke on the need for ensuring good economic relations with neighbouring countries, adding that the Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line was designed for that purpose.

“If you want to enjoy peace and harmony, you must be very friendly with your neighbour. That is why when I came into the office, I started by visiting all our neighbours,” he said.