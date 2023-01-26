Your Movies Have Corrupted Our Society- Mike Bamiloye Knocks Nollywood Actors, Actresses

The founder of Mount Zion Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, has tackled Nigerian celebrities, particularly actors and actresses who promote nudity, romance and other social vices with their movies.

The evangelist turn movie producer via his Instagram page on Thursday morning called out Nollywood actors and actresses who promote moral decadence with their ‘excessive kissing and romance portrayed in their movies.

According to Mike, these celebrities have corrupted the society with the kind of movie displayed on TV.

Mike Bamiloye’s remarks about ‘nudity’ and ‘movie romance’ is coming in the wake of the loud nudity in the trending Shanty Town movie.

Taking to his Instagram, Mike Bamiloye wrote thus:

“HEAR ME, ACTORS AND ACTRESSES!

Dear Movie-Maker,

You think you are doing great movies?

You think you are making money?

You think you are getting popular?

Dear Movie Actor!

“You have acted in many Movies in Nigeria and all your achievement in life has been that

You have Kissed several ladies and romanced many girls on film set,

The roles you love to play in movies are Roles where Men have to kiss you and where you have to play love roles.

My Dear Movie Actor!

Honorable Nollywoodian!

How many Ladies have you kissed on movie sets?

“Dear Screen Goddess of the Nollywood Empire,

How many Actors have done love scenes with you in Movies?

Different Mouths have Kissed your mouth in the name of being Professional!

You have been Directed by Lustful Directors to romance Ladies on Film set before More than twenty people who are behind the Camera.

“It is like playing love with a woman in the market place!

And your Moral Defenses are breaking down daily before your very eyes!

You can no longer control your lust!

“Many Actors have KISSED and ROMANCED Cemetery Ghosts who are masquerading as Movie Actresses!

Lustful and Sexual spirits have possessed some men right on the Movie Sets and they can never have a settled home again!Unless the Lord intervenes!

“Many Marines Spirits have played Love Scenes with many Men and sealed their fate for life!

Many men have donated their destinies on the altar of wicked marine spirits operating as actresses on Movie Sets.

“YOUR MOVIES HAVE CORRUPTED OUR SOCIETY!

Your Half Nude actress have polluted the heart of our young children!

Your scantily dressed Actress have manipulated the mindsets of our youths!

Male Actors with Madmen hairstyles and body full of Tattoos have changed the focus of our young ones!

THE MOVIE ACTRESSES OF OUR INDUSTRY ARE REMOVING THEIR DRESSES SMALL SMALL AS THEY ARE BEGINNING TO ENTER THE MARKET PLACE!

May God rescue us from this Powerful Tool of Manipulation!”