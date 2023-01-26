Tinubu Only Thinks About Himself And Not Nigerians – Naja’atu

A former director in the presidential campaign council of Bola Tinubu, Naja’atu Muhammad on Thursday described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an emperor.

According to Muhammad, the former governor of Lagos State does not care about Nigerians but himself.

Muhammad stated this during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday.

Recall that Muhammad dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and resigned from her position as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the APC presidential campaign council a few days ago.

Muhammad after dumping the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on Tinubu’s presidential ambition, she said, “I left APC because Tinubu is incapable. Everything about Tinubu is about himself. When he wanted to contest, he said it is his turn. He wants to hold the knife that will cut the pie. It is not about the country but him.

“It is all about his ego and control. He is about the material and psychological control of the people of the country, particularly the southwest. I have heard him say that when he sleeps, the southwest sleeps. That is his mentality. It is like an emperor mentality.”