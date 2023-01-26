2023: Shehu Sani Reveals Why Campaign Is Difficult For Tinubu

Former Senator Representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has alleged that the failures of the current administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are making things difficult for its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to campaign.

Naija News reports that the ex-Lawmaker made this known in a post shared on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to Sani, Tinubu is faced with the most complicated, contradictory, and uncomfortable task of defending the poor performances of his party, while at the same time pledging to be different.

He wrote: “The most complicated, contradictory and uncomfortable position of the Presidential candidate of the ruling party is that of having to defend the failures of the ruling party and at the same time pledging to be different.”

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani has alleged that banks are hoarding the new naira notes because of the February elections.

There have been complaints over the scarcity of the redesigned notes as banks continue to dispense old ones.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which had given January 31 as the deadline for the old notes to phase out, urged customers to persuade banks for the new notes.

Speaking on the situation, Sani, in a tweet, alleged that the politicians are conniving with banks to hoard the new notes for the February election.

According to him, the refusal of the banks to release the notes has defeated the ultimate aim of the redesigning.