2023: More Woes For NNPP As Candidates Dump Party For APC In Zamfara

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has again lost some loyalists to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming election.

Naija News gathered that the party’s Zamfara West Senatorial candidate and three other House of Representative candidates from the party have all defected to the APC.

It was gathered that the decampees include the NNPP senatorial candidate for Zamfara West, Alhaji Abdul’malik Adamu, NNPP House of Reps candidate for Anka Talata-Mafara federal constituency, Alhaji Mustapha S-Na’Allah, NNPP reps candidate for Bakura-Maradun federal constituency, Kasim Faru, NNPP reps candidate for Gummi-Bukuyum federal constituency, Sunusi Gummi.

Others were the NNPP chairman of Talata Mafara Local Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Aminu and chairman of NNPP, Talata-Mafara LG Chairmen Association, amongst others in the state.

It was learnt that the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle along with the former state governor Abdul’aziz Yari, were those who received the defectors into the APC during the APC governorship campaign rally in Maradun town, Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who appreciated the former NNPP loyalists, said their defection was evidence that the APC is set towards the path of victory at the forthcoming polls.

Matawalle, while urging the people of the area to come en masse to vote for the APC at the election, assured the new members of equal treatment regardless of the time they joined the party.

The governor also appealed to them to give APC their total support in order to return to APC-led administration and ensure that they vote for the party at all levels.

According to him, the reconciliation between APC heavyweights in the state was not only a blessing to the party but the state at large.

The governor remarked that “My administration since its inception has been giving more concern to security and peace and stability of the citizens

“If reelected for second tenure, I will continue to do my best to improve the security sector, and promote education, health, empowerment and the general welfare of our people.”

Also speaking at the campaign event was the former state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, who is also the Chairman of the APC governorship Campaign Council in the state.

He noted that “We thank you all for the massive turnout today in Maradun.

“We are not surprised because of what we have seen today in Maradun town Maradun is APC APC stronghold and the home of Governor Matawalle.”