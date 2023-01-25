You Shall Fail – Fani Kayode Speaks On Plans To Betray Tinubu

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has raised an alarm over possible sabotage against the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC).

The Director of Special Media Projects & Operations and New Media of the (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) made this known via his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Fani-Kayode, in the tweet, noted that they know who is behind the fuel scarcity that has lingered for weeks, adding that whether it is through new Naira notes or creating an atmosphere of fear, they will fail.

He tweeted: “Whatever your plans are to scuttle this election, whether through new naira notes, fuel scarcity or creating an atmosphere of fear & panic, YOU SHALL FAIL.

The cat is out of the bag. We know the plan. We know who you are using. We know who is behind it. We know what to do.”

We Will Still Win, Despite Fuel Scarcity, New Naira Notes – Tinubu Boasts

Meanwhile, the former Lagos State Governor has hinted that some people may be trying to ruin the forthcoming polls, he however, insisted that despite the various plots, he would emerge victorious at the polls.

He identified the fuel scarcity and the recent change (including scarcity) of the naira notes as some of the ploys some persons may be planning to use against the 2023 polls.

Naija News understands Tinubu made the submission on Wednesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State during his party’s campaign rally.

He said: “Let fuel be expensive, only they know where they keep it. Keep petrol, keep the naira, we will vote and be elected. You may change the ink of naira notes. What you expect will not happen.

“They said petrol will rise to N200/litre and N500/litre, let your mind be at rest. They don’t want these forthcoming elections to hold. They want to scatter it but that won’t be possible.