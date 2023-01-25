Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 25th January, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 25th January 2023.

The PUNCH: In an attempt to deposit old notes before the January 31 deadline stipulated for the phasing out of the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes, bank customers have started rushing to banks across the country to exchange their old notes for new ones, according to findings by The PUNCH. This came as the Central Bank of Nigeria insisted on Tuesday that there was no going back on the stipulated deadline despite appeals by the National Assembly, key stakeholders and bank customers.

The Guardian: With only just five working days left to phasing out old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes, anxious citizens are at their wits’ end over who blinks first, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remains defiant, insisting there is no going back on the January 31 deadline despite a motion by the two chambers of the National Assembly, asking the apex bank to extend the deadline for acceptance of the old naira notes.

This Day: The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday declared that the January 31, 2023 deadline fixed by the apex bank for the return of old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes would not be extended. Emefiele, rather, urged those who might still be holding on to the old banknotes to turn them in, assuring them they would not be harassed by the anti-graft agencies

The Nation: The controversy over the January 31 phaseout deadline for old naira notes has not abated. Senators and House of Representatives members asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to grant a six-month extension and allow the redesigned notes to remain legal tenders alongside the new N1000, N500 and N200 bills.

Daily Trust: President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the constitution of a 14-man steering committee to enforce petroleum products supply and compliance with official prices. This is coming as consumers of petroleum products express outrage over the worsening scarcity of the commodity amidst price hikes that have primarily become unregulated.

