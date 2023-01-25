Netizens Express Worry As Alex Ekubo Makes First Public Appearance After Scandal With Ex-fiancee

Weeks after the scandal with his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has finally made his first appearance at Ini Edo’s party in Lagos.

Naija News recalls that the Nollywood actor has been off social media after the reconciliation saga with his ex which led to washing of the dirty linens from the their relationship online.

However, in a video shared by Ini Edo, Alex was seen amongst the guests at the occasion.

Netizens expressed worry over how he looked, with some people stating that he had lost weight.

Glady’s, “That woman wahala worry Alex oh. He has lost weight.”

Rukky, “Alex done loose weight oh, chai.”

Foncey, “Alex is alive and well.”

The.obi, “Alex done loose weight oh chai.”

Mercy, “Finally we saw our baby today.”

Nyameba, “Happy to see Alex living.”

Blessing, “Alex so you still get mouth to eat.”

Faustina, “So happy Alex is fine.”

Uchenabs, “Happy to see my friend Alex, you will be fine. Gods gat you.”

Mark, “Notice Alex got slimmer and more reserved too. Make una stop to dey drag people anyhow for this country.”