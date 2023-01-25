Erik ten Hag Gives Rashford Reasons To Stay At United Amid PSG’s Interest

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has given his star player, Marcus Rashford reasons why he should extend his contract with the Red Devils amid interest from Paris Saint Germain.

The contract of Marcus Rashford will expire in the summer of 2024 and Manchester United have been making efforts to extend it especially now that his form has greatly improved.

Since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 25-year-old England international has scored nine goals in all competitions which makes him the most prolific player currently at Old Trafford.

He currently earns £200,000 a week according to reports and is reportedly expecting an improved deal from United but the club has a £300,000-per-week pay benchmark they are not ready to breach.

Amid the back and forth in the negotiations, PSG are seriously pushing to bring Rashford to France if he fails to extend his stay at his boyhood club.

While reacting to Rashford’s transfer speculations and contract tussle, coach Erik ten Hag urged the forward to remain at United because he plans to build the team around him.

The Dutch tactician said: ‘I think he understands Man United is his club, that’s first. But also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football.

‘Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe, then in the world.

‘He is improving and that is about him because he is giving 100 percent energy. I think also in this team he can bring his qualities. This team is constructed so that his qualities come to the fore and I think he knows that. But definitely, he is important to us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him.’

Later tonight, Manchester United will be in action against Nottingham Forest at City Ground. The first leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-finals will kick off at 21:00.