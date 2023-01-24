Carabao Cup Semi-finals Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

There are four teams left to compete for a place in the final of the 2023 Carabao Cup at the prestigious Wembley Stadium.

Those teams fighting to get to the Carabao Cup final are just two games away from making history. They have a two-legged semi-finals round to play to secure a spot in the final.

The first leg of the semi-final round will take place later tonight between Southampton and Newcastle United. This encounter is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 at Southampton’s St. Mary’s Stadium.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will play their first leg of the semi-final round at Forest’s City Ground on Wednesday. The kick-off time is 21:00.

Less than four days after the semis, the four teams will travel in opposite directions to play the second leg of the encounter.

Newcastle United will take on Southampton on their home ground at St James Park on Tuesday, January 31. The kickoff time is scheduled for 21:00.

While on Wednesday, February 1, Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. The kick-off time is scheduled for 21:00.

The final of the Carabao Cup also known as the EFL Cup will take place at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday 26th February 2023.