Yomi Fabiyi’s Babymama Reacts As He Unveils New Lover After Messy Split

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Grace Jimoh, has reacted after her baby daddy and colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, unveiled the new woman in his life.

Naija News reports that this is coming barely a year after a messy split over alleged domestic violence in their relationship.

The controversial actor, took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, to share a loved-up video of himself and his new lover as he recalled past experiences with his ex-lover, Grace.

According to Yomi Fabiyi, the lies and defamation peddled against him in the wake of the social media brouhaha almost ended his career.

Setting the record straight, Yomi noted that they are not married and would appreciate peaceful co-parenting with Grace.

He wrote: “If NOT for God, criminal defamations and terrible lies would have end my career. That is not what you use womanhood to do.

“Age is no excuse for being extremely wicked and devilish, this person has dated men far older than me.

“If I wasn’t smart enough, at the height of my storm was the back to back lies, evil and plots to bring me down from her. Only if I did one single wrong. But no way you will talk or explain some loose lives won’t want to pick holes. They just want you down. Agents of darkness.

“I NEVER RAISE A FINGER on any partner in my life not even on this girl, but it is all over blogs and media that I beat to stupor to the point of forced labour(beat a 9months pregnant lady, how evil can that be).

“This is someone who attacks me in my sleep, drags my genitals and attempt to take my life for seeing fans photo or video with me. I mean extremely VIOLENT PERSON. I endured all these and never lift a finger, yet she used what she was doing to damage my career as an actor and activist. Some FOOLS will believe and defend her despite no proof or evidence.

“I was forced to run out of my own house due to her violence. The Police and court aware. I voluntarily left some properties to go find peace yet same person sneaked to a criminal blogger with an attempt to ruin my career. You cheer her one.

“Stop all these nonsense now and stop dragging such person into my sexual life, I moved on since. We were never married and never promised marriage at any time. I respect her as a woman and let it be.

“I am not that kind of celebrity that fake or want to win love tipa tipa. I am natural, pure, direct and blunt. I appreciate peaceful co-parenting of the kiddo.”

Reacting to the post, Grace Jimoh, made a mockery of Yomi as she wrote: “Awwwwn Yomi fabiyi has found true love o. Yeye dey smell Just dey play dey play shogbo”