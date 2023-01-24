Okorocha, Uzodinma, Ihedioha, Ararume – IPOB Releases List Of Politicians Responsible For Murder In Imo

The proscribed group alleged that the politicians were responsible for the murder, destruction of properties and insecurity in Imo State.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful.

According to Powerful, the group have intel claiming that the aforementioned individuals and others still under investigation are responsible for the killing of innocent citizens in the state.

The statement reads, “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu has come to the knowledge of the high level of insecurity and banditry in the region, especially in Imo State.

“The movement is in possession of intel that these individuals, including some others still under investigation, have been behind the insecurity and killings of innocent Imo citizens. Rochas Okorocha, Ifeanyi Ararume and Emeka Ihedioha believe that they will use ordinary Imo citizens to wage their political war with Hope Uzodinma the bloodsucker in IKONSO’S HOUSE not minding the effect on the lives of Imo citizens.

“Rochas Okorocha, Hope Uzodinma, Emeka Ihedioha, and Ifeanyi Ararume, these men decided that innocent citizens of the state will not have peace or sleep with their two eyes closed. They have contributed immensely to the pain and suffering of the people of Imo State. IPOB will ensure that these people become politically irrelevant because they are behind all the political killings and burning of people’s properties, and destruction of their means of livelihood.”

IPOB went on to call on all religious leaders, traditional rulers, Umuada groups and women organisations to speak up and save the state from the clutches of the political leaders.

The group stated that what Okorocha, Ararume, Ihedioha, and Uzodinma initially started as a little political difference had now turned to a full blown war which has led to the destruction of lives and properties.

IPOB charged Uzodinma, Ararume, Okorocha, and Ihedioha to settle their personal issues and stop constituting violence in the state.

“Hope Uzodinma, Rochas Okorocha, Ifeanyi Ararume, and Emeka Ihedioha must settle whatever personal issues they have amongst themselves and desist from using the innocent people of Imo State to further their evil political interest.

“We remind them that they too have families and blood also flows in their veins. This madness MUST cease forthwith because when Imo people will rise against them, IPOB will not get involved,” the group added.