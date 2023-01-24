Man Displays Tinubu’s Signature Logo On Wedding Attire As He Marries Beautiful Wife (Photos)

A Nigerian man has married his beautiful wife while rocking the signatory logo of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

In the photos that surfaced on social media, the yet-to-be-identified man was captured performing marriage rites at the Lagos registry, as his friends and family witnessed his special day.

However, what stood out in the ceremony was the attire of the groom who appears to be a supporter of the APC candidate.

The man had donned a black and white suit with his head covered with signature embroidery of the former Lagos governor’s broken chain logo.

The man whilst exchanging vows with his new bride donned a cap bearing the famous logo of the APC candidate.

See some photos below;

Tinubu Reacts As PDP Heads To Court To Seek His Disqualification

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its latest move to seek his disqualification from the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting in a chat with Vanguard on Monday night, Tinubu, speaking through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said the PDP is trying to divert Nigerians’ attention from the allegations leveled against its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

He challenged Atiku to address the claim that he employed the whistleblower, Michael Achimugu, who revealed that Atiku made a scandalous conservation on how he and former President Olusegun Obasanjo set up Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to steal public money.

The APC chieftain also asked the former Vice President to disclose whether the taped voice was his or not instead of the PDP going on a fruitless mission.