How Nigerians Turned Up For Atiku’s Mega Rally In Delta State (Videos, Pictures)

The Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign rally in Asaba, Delta State has pulled a massive crowd.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium which is the venue of the rally was packed to its brim on Tuesday with supporters in very colorful attires.

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa had earlier stated there is an indication that Nigerians were truly tired of the inept All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Okowa, who stated this while inspecting preparations at the stadium promised that PDP would provide Nigerians with an all-inclusive and purposeful leadership that the country yearns for.

He said, “The warm reception and support PDP had across the country showed that Nigerians had become optimistic about the need for positive change.

“The party is determined to rescue the nation and deliver good governance to the people. The party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, being an experienced politician knows the path to Nigeria’s recovery and I will work with him and other citizens to recover, reset and rebuild the country.

“Nigerians are already tired if the APC-led government and we are very much aware of what the situation is in this country.”

Below are pictures and videos from the mega rally.