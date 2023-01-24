Collection Of PVC Is Free, INEC Clarifies, Says No Proxy Collection

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos state has clarified that collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) is free and collection by proxy is not allowed.

This is as the commission in Lagos State disclosed that it has received from the national headquarters the last batch of PVC and it will be available for collection at INEC Local Government Offices across the state from Wednesday, 25th January to Sunday 29th January 2023.

Naija News gathered that the Lagos State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje in a statement signed on his behalf by the INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Lagos, Adebisi Oladepo Ajayi said there are 451,156 new registrants in the Continuous Voters Registration exercise and the state has a total number of 7 million registered voters.

The Lagos REC emphasised that collection of PVCs is free while disallowing collection by proxy.

The statement read, “The Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos state wishes to inform the general public most especially the registered voters in Lagos state that the remaining PVCs for Lagos have been received.

“The PVCs shall be available for collection at INEC Local Government Offices from Wed. 25th January to Sunday 29th of January between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm.

“The Commission hereby enjoins all eligible registrants who have not collected their PVCs to please avail themselves of the opportunity to do so before the January 29 deadline.

“Collection of PVC is free while collection by proxy is not allowed.”