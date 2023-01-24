APC Chieftain Speaks On Organisers Of Flopped Campaign In Bauchi

The presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday ended abruptly due to sound issues.

President Muhammadu Buhari was at the rally which was held in Bauchi State to support the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

However, the president, who is also the National Leader of the party, could not address supporters of the party due to the sound issue.

A member of the State Working Committee in a chat with Punch disclosed that the campaign was organised by the national secretariat of the party.

He said, “With this rally, we are telling the State Governor, Bala Mohammed, that we will defeat him in the gubernatorial election. They came with the media and technical people from Abuja but unfortunately, this thing happened that the President couldn’t speak. They planned and brought everything from Abuja.”

When asked if they would organise another rally, he said: “How can we hold another rally? It is not possible. Our desire has been fulfilled since the President came and raised the hands of our candidates; he greeted the people and he saw them and they saw him, we don’t have any problem or any cause for worry.”

Speaking on if there was any sabotage, he said: “You cannot immediately blame anybody for such a thing that happened, but we’ll investigate to unravel exactly what happened.”