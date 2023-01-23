You Lack Character, Raising False Allegations Against Tinubu – APC Fires Atiku, PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of raising false allegations against its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the APC was reacting to a call by the PDP PCC on the EFCC, DSS, Police, NDLEA, and the AGF to arrest and prosecute the former Lagos State governor for alleged fraud and drug trafficking offenses.

In a statement on Sunday, the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga, described the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as unfit for the position of the presidency.

He stated that Atiku and the PDP are still in shock over the bombshell released last week by the APC PCC, which questioned the morality of the former Vice President to remain in the race “following his own damaging self-confession.”

According to him, Atiku and his party, PDP, have laboured in vain to deflect and cover up with their series of “ad hominem arguments.”

Onanuga said, “The latest chapter in Atiku and PDP’s comedy is the rehash of old tales and fables that have no basis in facts and reality against our candidate.

“Our stand remains that Atiku Abubakar lacks the character to be the president of Nigeria.

“He is unfit to lead our country because he can be an easy target for compromises that will be against national interest.

“Atiku, in deeds and words, has shown that he cannot be trusted to manage the resources of Nigeria.

“And we believe that the characters who still parade themselves as his spokespersons have lost their minds. This is why they think Nigerians can be swayed by all their deliberate falsehoods and the lies they manufacture every day against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deceive the public when they should all be remorseful for the legendary corruption of their boss”.