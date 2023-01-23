N10.78tn Budget Deficit: You Are Not On The Side Of Nigerians – Seadogs Blast Ahmed Lawan’s NASS

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity has berated the National Assembly for approving the 2023 national budget which they described as anti-people.

The association lamented that the budget deficit could plunge the country deeper into the economic crisis currently plaguing the nation.

Sharing their grievances via a statement titled, Troubling Trends in the 2023 Budget’, the NAS Capoon, Abiola Owoaje lamented that the National Assembly led by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan should only approve a budget that put the needs of the people first.

They also warned that the huge deficit of N10.78tn would lead to further economic distortions for the already fragile economy.

Owoaje subsequently called for a review of the budget to reflect the current realities of the people.

He said “rather than the National Assembly playing its part as an institution that should be on the side of the people, play oversight functions to checkmate the executive, it has joined in the binge spending and reckless financial jamboree of the executive branch.

“It has therefore urged the Federal Government to cut wastage, especially those allocated to fund the extravagance of political office holders and intensify the war against oil theft to get more revenue to fund the budget.

“In addition to this, the Senate should shake off its self-serving posture and work for Nigerians by ensuring all revenue generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies remit what is due to government coffers. We urge the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan to walk the talk over the threat to turn the heat on revenue-generating agencies for adequate revenue to fund the implementation of the 2023 budget.

“As a sign of seriousness, we expect the lawmakers to revisit its report released in May 2021 which indicted over 60 MDAs for failing to remit revenue meant for the government. The various officials behind this defiance should be fished out and sanctions meted out appropriately to curb impunity, while the monies should be recovered. Government should pursue diversification of the economy with renewed vigour.”